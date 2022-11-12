Kentucky Retirement Systems Grows Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,312 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in LKQ were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 40,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,845 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 0.8% during the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 33,121 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

LKQ stock opened at $54.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.40. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $42.36 and a 1-year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,427,453.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

