Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,513,630,000 after acquiring an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,111,471,000 after acquiring an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,453,000 after acquiring an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,801,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,916,000 after acquiring an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total value of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,704,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Frank P. Stewart sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total transaction of $122,730.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.42, for a total transaction of $206,118.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,909.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,075 shares of company stock valued at $597,468 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $109.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.38 and a 12-month high of $163.95.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.38. Qorvo had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qorvo declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

