Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $318,000 Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Etsy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,390,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 549,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,235,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,013. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 30,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.10, for a total value of $2,980,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,013. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 190,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,736. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy Stock Up 4.9 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.34. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.00.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

