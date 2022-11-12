Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Nordson were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 0.7% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 24.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4.7% during the first quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares in the company, valued at $10,179,464.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,142.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $236.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $272.28.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $662.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

