Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 403,840 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 3,541.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 403,840 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.33% of Etsy worth $30,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Etsy by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Etsy by 92.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ETSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,345,813.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 190,791 shares of company stock valued at $19,653,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ETSY opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.71. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $307.75.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

