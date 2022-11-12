Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPB opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

