Kentucky Retirement Systems Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in FOX were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 254.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 31,478 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in FOX by 35.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 42,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FOX stock opened at $30.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.81. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

