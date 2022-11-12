Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $316,000 Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in F5 in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 568.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 334 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

F5 Stock Performance

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,236 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,630.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.95, for a total value of $85,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,307,630.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,335 shares of company stock worth $1,470,393. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.