Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 833 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in APA were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of APA by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 88.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 190,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,637,000 after buying an additional 89,150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 1,802.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of APA by 9.1% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 3.70. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 325.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This is a boost from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 9.55%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of APA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

