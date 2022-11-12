Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Masco were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Masco

In other Masco news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,536.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 278,295 shares in the company, valued at $13,578,013.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $51,491.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,536.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Masco Trading Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on MAS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Masco from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.86.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.53.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

