MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter valued at $367,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $283.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.77. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 34.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

