Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Raises Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $33,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,744,430 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth $36,000. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $47.40 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.83%.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price target on Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hormel Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

