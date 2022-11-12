Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 7,257 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 444 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX opened at $219.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $182.65 and a 1-year high of $356.72.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.60%.

Teleflex Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

