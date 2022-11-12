Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Position Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JCSD Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 152.5% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1,018.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.14.

Signature Bank Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $143.98 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $129.96 and a 12 month high of $374.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.14. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.13. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.51 EPS for the current year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

