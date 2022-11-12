Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,230,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,485,173,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 28.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,368,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $388,739,000 after purchasing an additional 301,159 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 182.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 856,214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,139,000 after purchasing an additional 553,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 7.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 776,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,572,000 after acquiring an additional 51,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.23.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL opened at $246.28 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $397.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

