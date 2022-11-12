Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,901 Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 59.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $27,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.29.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Shares of NTR stock opened at $76.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.53. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.