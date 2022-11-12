Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) by 171.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,165 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $9,912,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Semler Scientific by 244.0% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 157,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 111,743 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Semler Scientific by 27.9% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 356,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,687,000 after purchasing an additional 77,790 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Semler Scientific by 49.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 227,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 75,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Semler Scientific during the first quarter worth about $1,573,000. 37.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $31.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.62 million, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.66. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $114.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Semler Scientific Profile

Separately, B. Riley lowered shares of Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

(Get Rating)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.