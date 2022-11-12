Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 243,050 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.2 %

SLB stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,393,648 shares of company stock worth $190,979,619 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger to $56.80 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

