Walleye Capital LLC Makes New $1.64 Million Investment in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 37,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in LendingTree by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in LendingTree in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingTree alerts:

Insider Transactions at LendingTree

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 8,038 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $280,767.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,067.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LendingTree Trading Up 7.5 %

TREE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on LendingTree from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded LendingTree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on LendingTree from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingTree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:TREE opened at $28.53 on Friday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.05 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.48.

LendingTree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.