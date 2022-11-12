Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 20,230 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,559,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,740 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,448,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,552,000 after acquiring an additional 12,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,003,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,281,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,835,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Shares of PBH opened at $57.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.51 and a twelve month high of $63.71.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

