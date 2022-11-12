Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2.5% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Sealed Air by 2.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.5% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.45.

Sealed Air Trading Up 2.1 %

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Shares of SEE stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.40. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $41.24 and a 1 year high of $70.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sealed Air

In other news, COO Emile Z. Chammas acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,257,346.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

