Walleye Trading LLC Has $1.70 Million Position in Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,110 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Health Assurance Acquisition worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. increased its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Health Assurance Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Health Assurance Acquisition by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

HAAC opened at $10.05 on Friday. Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93.

Health Assurance Acquisition Company Profile

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

