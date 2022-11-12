Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 69,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 18,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHO stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $61.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.