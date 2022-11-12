Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $374,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter valued at about $144,000.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.77.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.