Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 91.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 63.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $100,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $253,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

AA opened at $47.66 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.74, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.37.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.62%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

