Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PCEF opened at $18.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $17.16 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.