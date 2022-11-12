Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 326.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $31,332,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 835,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,269,627 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.33.

Shares of ABNB opened at $109.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $71.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

