Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 33.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 486.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,897,000 after acquiring an additional 850,310 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,532,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,996,000 after acquiring an additional 690,099 shares during the period. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TSN opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.40.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

