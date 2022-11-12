Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,325 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period.

Rapid7 Price Performance

NASDAQ:RPD opened at $31.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.87. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.49 and a 1 year high of $135.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Rapid7 from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

