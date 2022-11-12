Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,585 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,945 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 27.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $199.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $209.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78 and a beta of 0.67. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.72 and a 1 year high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.36). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

