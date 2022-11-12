Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 966 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,791 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

NYSE PXD opened at $255.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $166.97 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.