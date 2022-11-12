Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,546,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,257,000 after acquiring an additional 48,629 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,476,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,464,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,458,000 after acquiring an additional 693,467 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,391,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,301,000 after acquiring an additional 59,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,339,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,733,000 after acquiring an additional 70,938 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.35 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $33.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.99.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

