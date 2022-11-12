Moors & Cabot Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $756,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 508,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,547,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $256,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of CEF opened at $17.10 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

