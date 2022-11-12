Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 581 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 120.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 32.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $65.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.01. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $56.09 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.