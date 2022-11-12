iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $65.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.99. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $81.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

