Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $548,000 Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 30,460.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after buying an additional 887,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 360.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,689,000 after buying an additional 843,348 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,168,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,472,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McKesson by 53.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after purchasing an additional 320,588 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.09.

McKesson Stock Down 3.8 %

McKesson Announces Dividend

Shares of MCK stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.66. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $215.27 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,033 shares of company stock valued at $8,127,576 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

