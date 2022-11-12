Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $487,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mplx by 11.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mplx by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 169,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. lifted its stake in Mplx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 421,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,973,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $33.93 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.65. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Mplx to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

