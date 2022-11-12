Moors & Cabot Inc. Boosts Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in National Retail Properties by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 29,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 41,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NNN stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.71%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNN. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.30.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

