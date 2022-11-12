Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $490,000 Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Shares of ODFL opened at $314.11 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.31 and a 12 month high of $373.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.80.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.28%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

