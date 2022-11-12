Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fastenal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,568,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,919,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 15.8% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Fastenal by 16.5% during the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.51.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock worth $306,425. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also

