Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 642 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BATS JPST opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $50.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.