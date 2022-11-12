Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $108.78 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $87.64 and a 52 week high of $130.81. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

