Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,606 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $8,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 357.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of AON opened at $293.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $280.18 and a 200 day moving average of $278.88.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

