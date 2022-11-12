Baird Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,924,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $87,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 5,500 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $236,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,531,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,696,486 shares of company stock worth $71,091,686. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 19.22, a current ratio of 19.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RPRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

