Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 19,062 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,132 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SP Asset Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Netflix by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 3.8% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,325 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Netflix from $234.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Shares of NFLX opened at $290.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $129.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

