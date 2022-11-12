Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,460 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Clearway Energy worth $8,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CWEN. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $605,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,809,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,070,000 after acquiring an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,529,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet raised Clearway Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE CWEN opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.71. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 29.88%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.