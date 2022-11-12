Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,778 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $71.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.32.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

