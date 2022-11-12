Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 661 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Dover by 411.9% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dover Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $184.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Read More

