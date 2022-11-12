Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 445,200 First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 445,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,907,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCON. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $262,000.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UCON opened at $24.02 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.43 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.