Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,510 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,231,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,117,000 after purchasing an additional 744,912 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,466,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,741,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,195,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,741,000 after acquiring an additional 721,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,464,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,383,000 after acquiring an additional 87,166 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,110,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,024,000 after purchasing an additional 199,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,256. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.16 per share, with a total value of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $36.85 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $30.92 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.